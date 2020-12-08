Need for speed: Chase cars safeguard U-2 “Dragon Lady”

U-2 “Dragon Lady” maintainers perform a pre-flight inspection before a 5th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 pilot takes off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 12, 2020. The U-2 is unique in that it is hands on all the way up to take-off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

