Need for speed: Chase cars safeguard U-2 “Dragon Lady”

A chase car, driven by a 5th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 pilot, races down the runway to re-engage an aircraft on its takeoff approach at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 12, 2020. Chase car drivers mobilize at high speeds to safeguard U-2’s and their pilots by radioing altitude and runway alignments during take-offs and landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

Date Taken: 08.12.2020
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR