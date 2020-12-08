Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Need for speed: Chase cars safeguard U-2 “Dragon Lady” [Image 2 of 8]

    Need for speed: Chase cars safeguard U-2 “Dragon Lady”

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 5th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 “Dragon Lady” pilot bids farewell to squadron mates prior to a launch at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 12, 2020. The 5th RS “Black Cats” are part of Beale Air Force Base, Calif.’s 9th Reconnaissance Wing and performs aerial reconnaissance and surveillance missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

