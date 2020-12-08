Need for speed: Chase cars safeguard U-2 “Dragon Lady”

Airmen attached to the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron suit up a 5th RS U-2 “Dragon Lady” pilot prior to a launch at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 12, 2020. U-2 pilots are donned a pressurized flight suit by physiological support technicians to ensure their safety during high-altitude flight missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 22:25
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
