USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jeremy Tram, from Houston, Texas, fires a 9mm pistol on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a live-fire exercise. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

