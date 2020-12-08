PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) Retail Specialist Seaman Desmond King, from Jacksonville, Fla., fires a 9mm pistol on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during a live-fire exercise. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 18:28
|Photo ID:
|6307459
|VIRIN:
|200812-N-AJ005-1034
|Resolution:
|4233x3024
|Size:
|690.8 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
