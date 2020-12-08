Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli

    AT SEA

    08.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    200812-N-XN177-1054 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2020) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Aullora Olopez, left and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Bella Macias stand lookout watch aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 12. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

