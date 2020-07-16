Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy food service team steps up to support training [Image 12 of 12]

    Fort McCoy food service team steps up to support training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The dining facility in building 1872, shown here July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., will get use for the first time in late August 2020 since the facility construction was completed earlier in the year. This is one of the newest dining facilities at Fort McCoy. The Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Food Services Division manages the facility. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 17:14
    VIRIN: 200716-A-OK556-569
    Fort McCoy food service team steps up to support training

    Wisconsin
    dining facility
    food service
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Food Services Division

