Fort McCoy food service team steps up to support training

Service members eat a lunch meal at the dining facility in building 50 on Aug. 12, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Food service in dining facilities returned at Fort McCoy on July 7, 2020, with pandemic safety precautions built in. (U.S. Army Photo by Rick Runnion/Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Food Services Division.)
