Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Woods, 50th Network Warfare Squadron, is recognized by Col. Mark Estlund, 960th Cyberpsace Operations Group commander, during the August Unit Training Assembly Aug. 9, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6307159
|VIRIN:
|200809-F-FS041-4001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|434.33 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 960th COG Airmen coined for excellence [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
