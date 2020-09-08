Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Woods, 50th Network Warfare Squadron, stands with Senior Master Sgt. Hilton James, 50th NWS, and Master Sgt. Jeanett Vielman, 433rd Airlift Wing medical technician, while holding a coin presented to her by Col. Mark Estlund, 960th Cyberpsace Operations Group commander, during the August Unit Training Assembly Aug. 9, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6307158
|VIRIN:
|200809-F-FS041-4002
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|620.16 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 960th COG Airmen coined for excellence [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT