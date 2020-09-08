2nd Lt. Adriene Anderson, 426th Network Warfare Squadron, holds a coin presented to her by Col. Mark Estlund, 960th Cyberpsace Operations Group commander, during the August Unit Training Assembly Aug. 9, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Erika Banks)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6307157
|VIRIN:
|200809-F-F3955-4000
|Resolution:
|600x800
|Size:
|83.19 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
This work, 960th COG Airmen coined for excellence [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
