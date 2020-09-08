Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    960th COG Airmen coined for excellence [Image 1 of 4]

    960th COG Airmen coined for excellence

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Master Sgt. Sandra Dominguez, 854th Combat Operations Squadron, holds a coin presented to her by Col. Mark Estlund, 960th Cyberpsace Operations Group commander, during the August Unit Training Assembly Aug. 9, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Erika Banks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 15:41
    Photo ID: 6307156
    VIRIN: 200809-F-F3955-4003
    Resolution: 600x800
    Size: 89.13 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 960th COG Airmen coined for excellence [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    960th COG Airmen coined for excellence
    960th COG Airmen coined for excellence
    960th COG Airmen coined for excellence
    960th COG Airmen coined for excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    coin
    AFRC
    USAF
    recognition
    Gladiator
    AFReserve
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    960CW
    960COG
    Gladiators of the Grid
    50NWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT