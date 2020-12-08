Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Latch modification [Image 4 of 4]

    Latch modification

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Tyler Williams, 911th Maintenance Squadron structural maintenance specialist, drills a hole to modify a door latch at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, August 12, 2020. Structural maintenance specialists fabricate metal parts for various aircraft and vehicle repairs as well as on-base construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 14:25
    Photo ID: 6307004
    VIRIN: 200812-F-UJ876-1175
    Resolution: 4772x3181
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latch modification [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Steel cutting
    Demolition makeover
    Debris dump
    Latch modification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Readiness”"
    "4th Air Force
    COVID-19
    covidUSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT