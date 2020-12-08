Latch modification

Senior Airman Tyler Williams, 911th Maintenance Squadron structural maintenance specialist, drills a hole to modify a door latch at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, August 12, 2020. Structural maintenance specialists fabricate metal parts for various aircraft and vehicle repairs as well as on-base construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

