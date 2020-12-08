Senior Airman Tyler Williams, 911th Maintenance Squadron structural maintenance specialist, drills a hole to modify a door latch at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, August 12, 2020. Structural maintenance specialists fabricate metal parts for various aircraft and vehicle repairs as well as on-base construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 14:25
|Photo ID:
|6307004
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-UJ876-1175
|Resolution:
|4772x3181
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Latch modification [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
