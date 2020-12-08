Senior Airman Kristen Leveto, 911th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering specialist, dumps debris from an old dumpster enclosure into a dumpster at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, August 12, 2020. Airmen assigned to the 911th CES used annual tour days to complete projects that improved safety and created better visual asthetics around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 14:25 Photo ID: 6307003 VIRIN: 200812-F-UJ876-1157 Resolution: 5406x3604 Size: 9.58 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Debris dump [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.