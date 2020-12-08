Staff Sgt. Richard Henderson, 911th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering specialist, operates an excavator with a jackhammer attachment to break up cement from an old dumpster enclosure at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, August 12, 2020. Airmen assigned to the 911th CES used annual tour days to complete projects that improved safety and created better visual asthetics around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 14:25
|Photo ID:
|6307002
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-UJ876-1065
|Resolution:
|5543x3696
|Size:
|9.04 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Demolition makeover [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT