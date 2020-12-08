Demolition makeover

Staff Sgt. Richard Henderson, 911th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering specialist, operates an excavator with a jackhammer attachment to break up cement from an old dumpster enclosure at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, August 12, 2020. Airmen assigned to the 911th CES used annual tour days to complete projects that improved safety and created better visual asthetics around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

