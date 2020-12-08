Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel cutting [Image 1 of 4]

    Steel cutting

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Mike Flanigan, 911th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering specialist, uses a saw to cut a piece of steel reinforcement at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, August 12, 2020. Airmen assigned to the 911th CES used annual tour days to complete projects that improved safety and created better visual asthetics around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel cutting [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

