NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Aug. 11, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ellysse Tilley, assigned to the dental department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), presses the alginate impression mixture to the top row of her teeth in order to create a maxillary essix retainer. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Hutcheson/Released)

