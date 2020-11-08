Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alginate Impression [Image 8 of 10]

    Alginate Impression

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Hutcheson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    200811-N-VQ790-1009

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Aug. 11, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ellysse Tilley, assigned to the dental department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), mixes alginate impression powder with water in order to create a maxillary essix retainer. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Hutcheson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    VIRIN: 200811-N-VQ790-1009
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alginate Impression [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

