Plant Services Team builds portable F-15 stands making one-stop maintenance shop

An F-15 aircraft sits alongside a new mobile maintenance stand designed and built by the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex 402nd Maintenance Group Plant Services Team at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 11, 2020. The six sections of the new mobile stands can be used independently, rolled into place by hand to the aircraft and have electrical and compressed air capabilities.

