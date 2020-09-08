Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Plant Services Team builds portable F-15 stands making one-stop maintenance shop [Image 1 of 2]

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.0020

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15 aircraft sits alongside a new mobile maintenance stand designed and built by the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex 402nd Maintenance Group Plant Services Team at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 11, 2020. The six sections of the new mobile stands can be used independently, rolled into place by hand to the aircraft and have electrical and compressed air capabilities.

    Date Taken: 08.09.0020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 14:25
    Photo ID: 6306964
    VIRIN: 200811-F-ED303-1002
    Resolution: 4763x3175
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Plant Services Team builds portable F-15 stands making one-stop maintenance shop [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex
    402nd Maintenance Group

