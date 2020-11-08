200811-N-VQ790-1029
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Aug. 11, 2020) Alginate impression powder, mixing bowl, and retainer sit on a counter in the dental department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Hutcheson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 14:10
|Photo ID:
|6306931
|VIRIN:
|200811-N-VQ790-1029
|Resolution:
|5622x4016
|Size:
|879.96 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alginate Impression [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT