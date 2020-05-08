Staff Sgt. Ronny Truesdale, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew chief, right, briefs his team before a load inspection at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 5, 2020. The inspection known as the Nuclear Surety Staff Assisted Visit (NSSAV) helps the team identify any areas that need improvement in preparation for the Nuclear Surety Inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 13:03
|Photo ID:
|6306787
|VIRIN:
|200805-F-QB331-249
|Resolution:
|4825x3217
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd MXG Airmen load for the NSSAV [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT