2nd MXG Airmen load for the NSSAV

Staff Sgt. Ronny Truesdale, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew chief, right, briefs his team before a load inspection at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 5, 2020. The inspection known as the Nuclear Surety Staff Assisted Visit (NSSAV) helps the team identify any areas that need improvement in preparation for the Nuclear Surety Inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson)

