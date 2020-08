2nd MXG Airmen load for the NSSAV

Senior Airman Fernando Guerrero, 2nd Maintenance Group weapons lead crew member, right, holds open the bomb bay door of a B-52H Stratofortress as an inspector looks on during the Nuclear Surety Staff Assisted Visit (NSSAV) at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Aug. 5, 2020. The NSSAV helps identify any issues or areas of improvement in preparation for the Nuclear Surety Inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson)

