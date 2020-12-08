Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    93rd AGOW conduct combined arms live fire exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    93rd AGOW conduct combined arms live fire exercise

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 9th Air Support Operations Squadron, 3rd Air Support Operations Group, 93rd Air to Ground Operations Wing conduct a combined arms live fire exercise at Ft. Hood, Texas August 11, 2020. This event marks the end of a 45-day training exercise called Pegasus Forge, which will allow the airmento be ready to answer the nation's call to deploy anywhere in the world if needed. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

