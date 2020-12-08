93rd AGOW conduct combined arms live fire exercise

U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 9th Air Support Operations Squadron, 3rd Air Support Operations Group, 93rd Air to Ground Operations Wing conduct a combined arms live fire exercise at Ft. Hood, Texas August 11, 2020. This event marks the end of a 45-day training exercise called Pegasus Forge, which will allow the airmento be ready to answer the nation's call to deploy anywhere in the world if needed. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

