Thracian Fall 2020; Back in business

A Bulgarian air force para jumper prepares to land during Thracian Fall 2020 at Cheshnegirovo drop zone, Bulgaria, Aug. 11, 2020. These bilateral training exercises and deployments are designed to enhance partner interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure U.S. regional allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 Location: PLOVDIV, BG