    COVID-19 testing for returning deployed SCANG Airmen [Image 3 of 5]

    COVID-19 testing for returning deployed SCANG Airmen

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tony McCoy, 169th Force Support Squadron personnel non-commissioned officer, receives a nasopharyngeal swab test from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tanya Justice, 169th Medical Group medical technician, at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, after a required 14-day quarantine period upon returning from an Agile Combat Support deployment in Southwest Asia, Aug. 11, 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 08:15
    Photo ID: 6306278
    VIRIN: 200811-Z-OL711-0012
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 19.31 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

