U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tony McCoy, 169th Force Support Squadron personnel non-commissioned officer, receives a nasopharyngeal swab test from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tanya Justice, 169th Medical Group medical technician, at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, after a required 14-day quarantine period upon returning from an Agile Combat Support deployment in Southwest Asia, Aug. 11, 2020. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 08:15 Photo ID: 6306278 VIRIN: 200811-Z-OL711-0012 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 19.31 MB Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 testing for returning deployed SCANG Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.