    200811-N-NO450-0005 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 11, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School conducts sixth week inspection [Image 4 of 4]

    200811-N-NO450-0005 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 11, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School conducts sixth week inspection

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command

    An Officer Candidate School (OCS) student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, maintains military bearing while a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) measures his warfare pin and award decoration placement during the sixth week inspection, Aug. 11. The sixth week inspection evaluates confidence, discipline and attention to detail, while ensuring uniforms are worn in accordance with Navy uniform regulations. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Candidate Officer Cozart Townes)

    This work, 200811-N-NO450-0005 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 11, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School conducts sixth week inspection [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

