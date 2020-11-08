200811-N-NO450-0004 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 11, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School conducts sixth week inspection

An Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 17-20 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, maintains military bearing during the sixth week inspection, Aug. 11. The sixth week inspection evaluates confidence, discipline and attention to detail, while ensuring uniforms are worn in accordance with Navy uniform regulations. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Candidate Officer Cozart Townes)

