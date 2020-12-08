Diego Garcia Change of Command

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 12, 2020) – Capt. Joel G. Stewart, the commander of Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Two, and Capt. Blake Tornga stand by their state flag of Montana after a change of command ceremony onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Aug. 12, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos Hopper)

