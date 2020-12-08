Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Change of Command

    Diego Garcia Change of Command

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Hopper 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 12, 2020) – Capt. Blake Tornga, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and Cmdr. Kay Burbidge sign the Best Practices Document during a change of command ceremony onboard NSF Diego Garcia Aug. 12, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos Hopper)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    island
    Navy
    Sailor
    Diego Garcia
    Change of Command
    NSF
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

