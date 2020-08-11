Senior Airman Chanel Childs, 48th Medical Group Public Health technician, poses for a photo at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug.11, 2020. The 48th MDG Public Health epidemiology section continues to ensure mission readiness by managing the control and prevention of diseases, and strives to narrow exposure and mitigate risks involved with the spread of the disease. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks, Senior Airman Shanice Williams-Jones)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 05:46
|Photo ID:
|6306154
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-HC907-0002
|Resolution:
|1472x1052
|Size:
|320.96 KB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Break the chain, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
