    Break the chain

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Chanel Childs, 48th Medical Group Public Health technician, poses for a photo at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug.11, 2020. The 48th MDG Public Health epidemiology section continues to ensure mission readiness by managing the control and prevention of diseases, and strives to narrow exposure and mitigate risks involved with the spread of the disease. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks, Senior Airman Shanice Williams-Jones)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Break the chain, by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

