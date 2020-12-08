Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-12 Huron Taxis to Runway

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200812-N-EJ241-1040

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 12, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Grant Daniels, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, directs a C-12 Huron assigned to NAF Misawa during a training flight evolution. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-12 Huron Taxis to Runway, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    Huron
    C-12
    NAF Misawa
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    NAFM

