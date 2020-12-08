C-12 Huron Taxis to Runway

200812-N-EJ241-1040



MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 12, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Grant Daniels, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, directs a C-12 Huron assigned to NAF Misawa during a training flight evolution. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

