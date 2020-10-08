Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3

    3

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Sgt. 1st Class Chad Bailey, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Emergency Services, works on an investigation report. Bailey helped save a driver's life during a recent weekend trip.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 04:44
    Photo ID: 6306116
    VIRIN: 200810-A-VE918-422
    Resolution: 3696x2448
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Military Policeman rescues local national after rollover accident

    TAGS

    DES
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    USAG RP
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT