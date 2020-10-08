Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Moving through the box [Image 12 of 13]

    Moving through the box

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Jordan Humphries 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd platoon, Charlie Troop, 173rd Airborne Brigade, patrol and survey the surrounding area at Hohenfels, Germany Aug. 11, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year’s exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. Military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jordan Humphries)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 05:05
    Photo ID: 6306113
    VIRIN: 200810-A-UF258-1085
    Resolution: 4340x2908
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moving through the box [Image 13 of 13], by PV2 Jordan Humphries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sling load and Soldiers
    Sling load and Soldiers
    Sling load and Soldiers
    Sling load and Soldiers
    Roger, over
    Comms
    Calling in
    Tracking the enemy
    Observing the next movement
    Ospreys take part in Saber Junction 20
    Into the woods
    Moving through the box
    On the move

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    JMRC
    173 Airborne Brigade
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    173ibct-a

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT