Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues two women stranded on Anacapa Island

    Coast Guard rescues two women stranded on Anacapa Island

    VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    The Coast Guard rescued two women who were stranded on Anacapa Island, Aug. 11. 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer, who hoisted the two women and transported them back to Base Mugu where they were met by emergency services personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 01:39
    Photo ID: 6306003
    VIRIN: 200811-G-EK967-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: VENTURA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues two women stranded on Anacapa Island, by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Air Station San Francisco
    Kayakers
    Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT