Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom, 10th Air Force command chief, recognizes Master Sgt. Jeanett Vielman, 960th Cyberspace Wing cyberblock technician, with a coin Aug. 8, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 22:08
|Photo ID:
|6305649
|VIRIN:
|200808-F-FS041-3001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|324.68 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th AF command chief coins 960th CW Airmen for excellence [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
