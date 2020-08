Boy Scout builds pavilion over Yukla 27 crash site

Daryn Moore, a member of Scouts BSA Troop 54, and his father, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Clayton Moore, 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron communications systems operator and Troop 54 assistant scoutmaster, pose for a photo at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 11, 2020. Daryn built a pavilion with help from Clayton, other Scouts and members of the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron to protect the memory box and cross at the Yukla 27 crash site from rain and snow. The pavilion is Daryn’s Eagle Scout Service Project, a project that benefits the community as a requirement to gain the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouting.

