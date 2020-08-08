Boy Scout builds pavilion over Yukla 27 crash site

The daughter of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Pamela Boyarski, 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron commander, paints a wood beam at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 8, 2020. Daryn Moore, a member of Scouts BSA Troop 54, built a pavilion with help from other Scouts and members of the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron to protect the memory box and cross at the Yukla 27 crash site from rain and snow. The pavilion is Moore’s Eagle Scout Service Project, a project that benefits the community as a requirement to gain the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouting.

