    Boy Scout builds pavilion over Yukla 27 crash site [Image 5 of 7]

    Boy Scout builds pavilion over Yukla 27 crash site

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel Colvin 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Daryn Moore, a member of Scouts BSA Troop 54, screws a bracket to a wood beam at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 8, 2020. Moore built a pavilion with help from other Scouts and members of the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron to protect the memory box and cross at the Yukla 27 crash site from rain and snow. The pavilion is Moore’s Eagle Scout Service Project, a project that benefits the community as a requirement to gain the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouting.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 20:33
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boy Scout builds pavilion over Yukla 27 crash site [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

