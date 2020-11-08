Food Service Assistants Clean Dishes

200811-N-HR150-1023 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 11, 2020) - Seaman Jack Donovan, from Charlotte, North Carolina, a food service assistant (FSA) aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), cleans a plastic cup in Blue Ridge's scullery. Blue Ridge’s food service assistants (FSAs) come from across the Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet teams to spend three months providing Culinary Specialists valuable support and assistance. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

