    Food Service Assistants Clean Dishes [Image 1 of 3]

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Hall 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    200811-N-HR150-1004 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 11, 2020) - Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Jacob Saldana, from Mill Creek, Washington, a food service assistant (FSA) aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), runs a deep-sink filter through an automatic dishwasher in Blue Ridge's scullery. Blue Ridge’s food service assistants (FSAs) come from across the Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet teams to spend three months providing Culinary Specialists valuable support and assistance. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

