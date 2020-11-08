Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Swim Qual [Image 8 of 9]

    Hotel Swim Qual

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conducts basic swim qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 11, 2020. Basic swim qualification consists of a 25 meter swim, tower jump into the water, four minute tread, 25 meter pack swim, and an under water gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Hotel
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    2nd RTBN
    RTR

