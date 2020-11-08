Hotel Swim Qual

A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conducts basic swim qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 11, 2020. Basic swim qualification consists of a 25 meter swim, tower jump into the water, four minute tread, 25 meter pack swim, and an under water gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

