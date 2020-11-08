Hotel Swim Qual

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Miranda, a Marine Corps Instructor Water Survival (MCIWS), monitors the recruits of Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, while they conduct their Basic Swim Qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 11, 2020. MCIWS go through a three weeks course to become Marine Corps certified and receive the American Red Cross Lifeguarding, First Aid, and CPR for the Professional Rescuer certifications. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

