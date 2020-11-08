Staff Sgt. Matthew Ainsworth, a Marine Corps Instructor Water Survival (MCIWS), monitors the recruits of Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, while they conduct their Basic Swim Qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 11, 2020. MCIWS go through a three weeks course to become Marine Corps certified and receive the American Red Cross Lifeguarding, First Aid, and CPR for the Professional Rescuer certifications. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 17:06
|Photo ID:
|6304692
|VIRIN:
|200811-M-LS844-2049
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.48 MB
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hotel Swim Qual [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
