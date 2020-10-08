F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, taxi prior to take off. 148th F-16s will fly to and from Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin to participate in the 2020 Northern Lighting Exercise. Northern Lightning emphasizes joint integration of 4th and 5th generation assets from the Air National Guard, Air Force, Navy and Marines.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 16:49 Photo ID: 6304645 VIRIN: 200810-Z-BQ052-0003 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 9.69 MB Location: DULUTH, MN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 148th Fighter Wing Participates in 2020 Northern Lightning Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.