F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, taxi prior to take off. 148th F-16s will fly to and from Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin to participate in the 2020 Northern Lighting Exercise. Northern Lightning emphasizes joint integration of 4th and 5th generation assets from the Air National Guard, Air Force, Navy and Marines.
Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 16:49
Photo ID:
|6304645
VIRIN:
|200810-Z-BQ052-0003
Resolution:
|6880x4584
Size:
|9.69 MB
Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing Participates in 2020 Northern Lightning Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
