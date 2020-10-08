Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing Participates in 2020 Northern Lightning Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    148th Fighter Wing Participates in 2020 Northern Lightning Exercise

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, taxi prior to take off. 148th F-16s will fly to and from Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin to participate in the 2020 Northern Lighting Exercise. Northern Lightning emphasizes joint integration of 4th and 5th generation assets from the Air National Guard, Air Force, Navy and Marines.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 16:49
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing Participates in 2020 Northern Lightning Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    Volk Field ANGB
    Northern Lightning 2020

