    Flight prepares future Airmen for Basic Military Training

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Kenneth Veazey, 403rd Wing Development and Training Flight chief, poses for a photo with his trainees Feb. 9 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Veazey prepares approximately 55 trainees during the monthly Unit Training Assembly for the Air Force’s Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Carranza)

