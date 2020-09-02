Flight prepares future Airmen for Basic Military Training

Master Sgt. Kenneth Veazey, 403rd Wing Development and Training Flight chief, poses for a photo with his trainees Feb. 9 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Veazey prepares approximately 55 trainees during the monthly Unit Training Assembly for the Air Force’s Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Carranza)

