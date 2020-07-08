Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler BMT Graduation Ceremony Aug. 7, 2020 [Image 16 of 20]

    Keesler BMT Graduation Ceremony Aug. 7, 2020

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Graduating basic military training trainees stand in formation during the BMT graduation ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 7, 2020. Nearly 60 trainees from the 37th Training Wing Detachment 5 completed the six-week BMT course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 14:01
    Photo ID: 6303976
    VIRIN: 200807-F-BD983-0188
    Resolution: 5402x3602
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler BMT Graduation Ceremony Aug. 7, 2020 [Image 20 of 20], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

