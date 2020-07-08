Keesler BMT Graduation Ceremony Aug. 7, 2020

Graduating basic military training trainees stand in formation during the BMT graduation ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 7, 2020. Nearly 60 trainees from the 37th Training Wing Detachment 5 completed the six-week BMT course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 Location: BILOXI, MS, US