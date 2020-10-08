U.S. Paratroopers with 173rd Airborne Brigade get ready to board a MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, during Exercise Saber Junction at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 10, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness.

(U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 09:30 Photo ID: 6303584 VIRIN: 200810-A-HE359-0353 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 22.86 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saber Junction 20 [Image 8 of 8], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.