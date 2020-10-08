U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to B Company, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade carrying U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade lift off during Exercise Saber Junction at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness.

(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 09:28 Photo ID: 6303572 VIRIN: 200810-A-BS310-0465 Resolution: 4883x3260 Size: 12.95 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saber Junction 2020 [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.